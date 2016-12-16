BRIEF-CRCAM d'Ille-et-Vilaine FY consolidated income down at 64.9 million euros
* FY net social income 56.1 million euros ($59.95 million) versus 60.6 million euros year ago
SHANGHAI Dec 16 China's insurance regulator has issued warnings to 10 companies after they failed to properly carry out self-inspections on their risk levels, the Securities Daily newspaper reported on Friday.
Citing an internal report by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, the newspaper said the companies - including three property insurance firms and seven life insurers - were among firms ordered to undertake self-inspections in July.
"A number of firms were just going through the motions during the self-inspections, submitting incomplete responses, did not make adequate disclosure of risk and there was a large gap between the self-inspections' conclusions and that of the regulatory departments," the report said.
"Corporate institutions should pay special attention to high leverage, the use of funds and other issues. There needs to be remedies as the self-examination was not up to scratch," it said, without naming the companies.
The regulator has criticised the country's insurers, urging them to reel back investing in stocks and long-term assets using short-term funds that could lead to a sudden tightening of liquidity in the event of market volatility.
It has also tightened its control over short- and mid-term life insurance products and earlier this month banned Foresea Life from selling "universal life" products. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* FY net social income 56.1 million euros ($59.95 million) versus 60.6 million euros year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian City of Tula's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The city's National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'A+(rus)' with Stable Outlook and withdrawn. The affirmation reflects the city's projected satisfactory fiscal performance and the expected containment of
* Says H1 loss before tax 7.0 million euros ($7.48 million) versus loss 3.3 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2jmN5pv