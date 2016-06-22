UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING, June 22 China's insurance regulator has approved the establishment of three mutual insurance associations, the first time such associations have been set up in China, the regulator said at a press conference on Wednesday.
China has become the world's third largest insurance market, with insurance premiums reaching 2.4 trillion yuan ($364.29 billion) and total assets reaching 12 trillion yuan in 2015, according to data from the insurance regulator. The Chinese government passed a new regulation in February 2015 allowing the establishment of mutual insurers. ($1 = 6.5882 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Zhang Shu and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February