BEIJING, March 31 China will relax overseas investment rules for domestic insurance funds to allow them to invest beyond Hong Kong, the top industry regulator said on Tuesday.

Insurance funds will also be allowed to buy bonds with credit rating of BBB- and above, compared to BBB previously, according to a statement on the China Insurance Regulatory Commission's (CIRC) website.

Insurance funds will be allowed to invest in 45 national or regional markets under the new rules. Hong Kong's Growth Enterprise equities market will also be opened to investment.

China has taken a gradual but steady approach toward opening cross-border investment flows as it seeks to develop a mature financial system while controlling the risk of hot money flows.

The insurance industry has benefited from expanded investment opportunities with average yields on investments of 6.3 percent in 2014 and overall profits doubling for the sector, the CIRC said in January. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Jake Spring; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)