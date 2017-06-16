Banks and miners boost Australia shares; NZ gains
June 22 Australian shares rose on Thursday, gaining support from financials and materials for a rebound from the previous session's biggest sell-off this year.
BEIJING, June 16 China's insurance regulator said on Friday it will continue its months-long crackdown on illegal sales of Hong Kong insurance products by mainland agencies which it said have led to asset outflows and even money laundering.
The regulator, China Insurance Regulatory Commission, launched a drive late last year to curb illegal sales of Hong Kong insurance products.
It has withdrawn one mainland agency's permit and shut down 35 websites and public accounts on wechat, China's main messaging platform. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Josephine Mason)
June 22 Australian shares rose on Thursday, gaining support from financials and materials for a rebound from the previous session's biggest sell-off this year.
* Says fire has erupted in manufacturing area of instrument transformers inside factory premises at Gujarat on June 22
LJUBLJANA, June 22 Russia's Sberbank, the biggest creditor in ailing Croatian food group Agrokor, said it will auction an 18.53 percent stake in Agrokor-owned food retailer Mercator on July 7 to help reduce Agrokor's debt.