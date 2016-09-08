(Adds background)
SHANGHAI, Sept 8 China's insurance regulator
said on Thursday the country's insurance firms can buy and sell
Hong Kong shares.
The move will give insurers "more flexibility in choosing
investment targets," said the announcement posted on the
official website of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission
(CIRC).
Previously, mainland insurers could invest in Hong Kong
shares through a limited quota qualified domestic institutional
investor scheme, but now they can do so via the Shanghai-Hong
Kong stock connect scheme.
China's insurance industry saw its first-half earnings slide
54 percent to 105.6 billion yuan ($15.9 billion), the CIRC said
in July, squeezed by falling investment returns.
The step will help insurers take advantage of a recent rally
in Hong Kong stocks, which advanced to a one-year closing high
on 2 Sept. led by a burst of Chinese money flowing into the
city's blue-chips at the fastest pace in nearly 1-1/2-years.
