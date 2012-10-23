SHANGHAI Oct 23 China's insurance regulator said on Tuesday it would allow insurers to trade index futures and financial derivatives in the domestic market for the first time.

The announcement, which confirmed an earlier report by Reuters, is the latest in a series of rule changes by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) to expand and diversify the types of investments insurers are able to make. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)