(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters Basis Point) - China's syndicated loan market needs a liberalised floating rate as its lending interest rate, instead of the relatively fixed PBOC rate, says Tang Maoheng, chief product specialist at Bank of China's headquarters in Beijing.

Shibor, or the Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate, is currently the best candidate as a liberalised lending rate to respond to the widening gap between China's borrowing base rate and lending base rate, Tang said on Wednesday at the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association's China Loan Market Conference in Beijing.

The People's Bank of China has cut its lending interest rate twice this year in June and July (25bp and 31bp respectively), while lowering the lending floor to 30% below the benchmark. At the same time, it also raised the borrowing interest rate ceiling to 10% above the PBOC rate, which Tang said "squeezed banks' profitability from pure interest rate margins".

"Now that the lending floor has been lowered, borrowers' demand on pricing has changed as well. We must make reforms on the lending interest rate to adjust to the changes," he said.

A floating interest rate such as Shibor can also help improve China's secondary loan market, where existing deals have no repricing basis, Tang said.

He said the China Banking Association, where he serves as the deputy secretary of its Loan Syndication and Trading Association, is working on a master plan of the secondary loan market which could be launched as soon as the market establishes a floating interest rate.

"PBOC rate is a highly regulated interest rate. Banks need a more liberalised rate for syndicated loans, which are highly marketised products. And Shibor is the only option for now," Tang said.

According to Thomson Reuters LPC, only one loan syndicated onshore in China this year used Shibor as a lending base rate. Yieh Phui (China) Technomaterial Co Ltd, in July, offered a margin of 115% of the PBOC rate or 275bp over three-month Shibor on a Rmb tranche of its US$54m three-year deal led by BNP Paribas. Lenders will paid the higher of the two offered margins. In the event that 275bp over Shibor is lower than 100% of the PBOC rate, the margin will be set at 100% of the PBOC rate.

Last year, Toyota Motor Finance (China)'s Rmb800m three-year revolving credit also used Shibor as a lending base rate, at a margin of 230bp over Shibor. The deal was led by China Citic Bank . (Editing by Jacqueline Poh)