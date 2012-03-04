BEIJING, March 4 China's regulators may yet again delay the launch of a much-awaited international board in Shanghai's stock market to shield Chinese shares from an even bigger sell-off, the head of the country's top investment bank said.

The remarks by Li Jiange, chairman of China International Capital Corp, underscore worries that a new board would lead investors to sell current share holdings to raise cash to buy new stocks.

An international board in Shanghai that lets foreign firms list on mainland China is a centerpiece of Beijing's plans to turn Shanghai into a global financial centre by 2020.

"Funding pressures in the A-share market are quite large right now, and perhaps regulators will consider a delay," Li said on Sunday at the sidelines of a meeting preceding China's annual parliament session starting Monday.

"I personally think it will be postponed."

The Shanghai stock market skidded 22 percent last year, faring worse than an 18-percent drop in Asian shares outside Japan as tight monetary conditions in China weighed on equity prices.

The international board was originally slated for a 2010 launch but that was delayed after officials failed to agree on details such as how to deal with foreign exchange flows arising from listings, analysts said.

Heavyweight firms including Coca-Cola Co, HSBC , Standard Chartered and Unilever have expressed interest in listing their shares on the new board. (Reporting by Kang Xize and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)