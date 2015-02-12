BEIJING Feb 12 China's Internet curbs are
isolating it from the world and having a "highly detrimental"
impact on business, a European lobby said on Thursday, in an
unusually strong statement by a foreign business chamber.
With a population of 1.4 billion and 632 million people
online, China offers a crucial market for multinational firms.
But it also has the world's most sophisticated online censorship
system, known abroad as the Great Firewall.
The government has increased online restrictions since
President Xi Jinping took office in 2013, and critics say a
recent acceleration of the crackdown has further limited free
speech in the one-party Communist state.
The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said 86
percent of respondents in a survey of its members reported a
"negative effect on their business as a result of certain
websites and online tools being blocked".
This is an increase of 15 percentage points since June 2014.
The Chamber said 13 percent of respondents had deferred R&D
investment or were unwilling to set up such operations in China
since Internet curbs were tightened at the beginning of 2015.
"These worrying trends illustrate how excessive tightening
of Internet controls can choke business growth and stifle
investment in technology and research and development," said
Chamber President Joerg Wuttke.
"It is therefore hugely dispiriting to see numerous member
companies actively scaling back investment and expansion, and
diverting their spending to other markets."
The controls were discouraging foreign talent from moving to
China and frustrating Chinese public and private sector
companies, Wuttke added.
The Chamber's findings mirror those of the American Chamber
of Commerce in China, which said on Wednesday that 83 percent of
its members were hampered by Internet censorship or delayed
Internet speeds.
China welcomes foreign companies and would not be so
successful at attracting foreign investment if it did not have a
good investment environment, said Hua Chunying, a Foreign
Ministry spokeswoman.
"As long as foreign companies operating in China respect
Chinese law, don't harm its national security or the interests
of consumers, then China will protect their legitimate rights,"
she told a regular news briefing.
The top Internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of
China, did not respond to a request for comment.
China blocks many foreign websites, such as Google
, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram
and Snapchat, besides some human rights groups and foreign media
agencies.
Chinese officials say strict controls help maintain social
stability, but have also suggested they provide a good framework
to nurture domestic Internet firms.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)