BEIJING Nov 18 The Chinese government has
blocked access to a swathe of websites in what an internet
monitoring group said on Tuesday was a blunt censorship campaign
days before the country plays host to a major internet industry
conference.
Greatfire.org, a group that conducts research on Chinese
internet censorship, said the Chinese government appears to have
targeted a network operated by Edgecast, a subsidiary of Verizon
Communications Inc that delivers content and services for
web companies, rather than specific web addresses.
Greatfire.org has used Edgecast to host "mirror sites" that
redirect users to otherwise censored websites like YouTube.
Edgecast customers that may have been affected include The
Atlantic magazine's website and Mozilla, which uses Edgecast to
deliver plug-in services for its Firefox browser, the monitoring
group said.
In a statement, Edgecast said there were disruptions to its
operations in China. "We have put policies in place to help our
customers mitigate the effects of this most recent filtering but
expect this to be an ongoing issue for our customers seeking to
reach Chinese users," the California-based company said.
The information office of China's State Council, or cabinet,
did not immediately respond to a fax seeking comment.
From Wednesday, China will host the World Internet
Conference in eastern Zhejiang Province, an event designed to
showcase China's rising standing in the global technology
industry and its positions on internet governance issues.
The event is being organised by China's newly formed
Cyberspace Administration and will draw Chinese policymakers and
top industry executives including the chief executives of
China's biggest tech companies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,
Tencent Holdings and Baidu Inc.
Lu Wei, the head of the Cyberspace Administration, has
repeatedly defended internet censorship, saying it was critical
to protect China's interests.
In a statement this week, human rights watchdog Amnesty
International said the internet conference was part of the
Chinese government's efforts to influence global cyberspace
rules and "a further sign that internet freedom is under a
sustained attack".
