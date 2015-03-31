BEIJING, March 31 China will punish Internet
companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd, Youku Tudou
Inc and Baidu Inc's iQiyi for hosting videos
suspected of containing violence and pornography, which it said
causes juvenile delinquency.
The offending material is primarily Japanese animation on
the video streaming websites of Tencent, Youku Tudou, iQiyi,
Sohu.com Inc and Leshi Internet Information &
Technology Corp Beijing (LeTV), the Ministry of
Culture said on its website on Tuesday.
The ministry's animation "blacklisting" is part of a broader
campaign to control Internet content. That includes eradicating
material deemed damaging to society and the ruling Communist
Party, which cybersecurity experts say oversees the world's most
sophisticated Internet censorship.
The titles in question - 'Blood-C', 'Terror in Resonance'
and 'Highschool of the Dead' - include scenes of violence,
pornography, terrorism and crimes against public morality, the
ministry said.
'Blood-C' depicts girls fighting monsters, heavy
blood-letting, the severing of limbs and beheading, while
'Highschool of the Dead' features borderline-pornographic
imagery, the ministry said.
The ministry said it would despatch agencies to carry out
punishment according to the law, even though the companies are
merely suspected of hosting pornographic content. It did not
detail what the punishment would be.
Tencent, Youku Tudou, iQiyi and LeTV were not available for
immediate comment. Sohu declined to provide immediate comment.
On April 1, China's online video sites will be subject to
new regulations tightening control of foreign content. Websites
which have not sought approval for their foreign programmes by
then will be prohibited from broadcasting the media.
While the latest regulations apply to domestic companies,
experts say China's attempts to control and censor the Internet
has evolved into attacks on overseas websites deemed a threat by
the government.
An ongoing cyberattack on U.S. coding site GitHub, which
began last week from China, is attempting to paralyse the site
by using distributed denial of service attacks, or DDoS, online
security researchers said.
The attacks appear to target two GitHub pages that link to
copies of websites banned in China - a Mandarin-language site
from the New York Times Co and Greatfire.org, which
helps Chinese users circumvent government censorship, the
researchers said.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)