SHANGHAI Oct 19 China will establish new rules
to govern the country's booming e-commerce sector after online
protests against a fee hike caught officials off-guard, the
official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, quoting a
Ministry of Commerce spokesman.
The government will draft the new rules to formulate clear
rights and responsibilities for all parties in the online retail
space and to govern the entrance and exit of third-party
transaction players, Shen Danyang, a Ministry of Commerce
spokesman, was quoted by Xinhua as saying at a news conference.
Earlier in the week, Alibaba Group said it would invest 1.8
billion yuan to aid the development of small-medium-enterprises
on Taobao Mall. The move came after days of acrimonious online
protests led by Taobao Mall small business owners who complained
that Taobao Mall's new fees for 2012 were too high.
Shen said the impetus for the new regulations were the
events over Taobao Mall that had revealed weaknesses of the
legal framework surrounding e-commerce.
Alibaba Group, which owns Taobao Mall, Taobao, Etao and
Alibaba.com , is about 40 percent owned by Yahoo Inc
.
Taobao Mall had 32.8 percent of China's 54.2 billion yuan
B2C online marketplace in the second-quarter, according to data
from Analysys International. 360buy, Taobao Mall's nearest
rival, had 12.4 percent of the market.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)