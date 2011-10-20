BEIJING Oct 20 China defended its right to
censor the Internet on Thursday, saying it was necessary to
"safeguard the public" after the United States pressed China to
explain online curbs on U.S. companies.
The United States wants to know why the so-called "Great
Firewall of China" blocks so many U.S. companies from providing
services via the Internet, according to a letter obtained on
Wednesday, another sign of growing trade tension between the
world's two largest economies.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Jiang Yu said China had
actively encouraged the development of the Internet and
protected freedom of speech online.
"At the same time, in terms of China's lawful Internet
management, its purpose is to maintain a good Internet
environment and to safeguard public interest," Jiang told
reporters. "These are in line with internationally accepted
practices."
"We are willing to work with countries and communicate with
them on the development of the Internet and to work together to
promote the sound development of the Internet," she said. "But
we do not accept using the excuse of 'Internet freedom' to
interfere in other countries' internal practices."
She added that foreign companies were welcome to do business
in the country.
The U.S. Ambassador to the World Trade Organization, Michael
Punke, said in a letter to his Chinese counterpart on Monday
that some companies based outside China had faced "challenges
offering their services to Chinese customers" when their
websites were blocked by China's "national firewall".
The latest dispute could bring Internet policy back to the
foreground of U.S.-China relations, reprising tension from last
year when the Obama administration took up Google's
complaints about hacking and censorship from China.
Google partly pulled out of China after that dispute.
China, with more than 450 million Internet users, exercises
tight control and censorship over the Web at home, and has
strengthened its grip in recent months.
China bans numerous websites, including Facebook, Twitter
and YouTube and some foreign media outlets, fearing the
uncensored sharing of images and information could cause social
instability and harm national security.
The Great Firewall of China can also cause blockage or slow
loading of websites not subject to the ban, and is the source of
widespread frustration to users in China.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Sabrina Mao; Editing by Nick
Macfie)