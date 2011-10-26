BEIJING Oct 26 China will intensify controls of
online social media and instant messaging tools, the ruling
Communist Party said in an agenda-setting document that marks
the government's highest-level reaction so far to the explosive
growth of microblogs.
Beijing's vow to strengthen Internet administration and
promote content acceptable to the ruling party appeared in the
communique of a recent party leadership conclave published in
the official People's Daily on Wednesday.
Communiques from the Communist Party's Central Committee,
which held its annual meeting this month, set the broad agenda
for policy-makers. This one made clear that party leaders are
looking for ways to better control, not snuff out, the microblog
services that have become wildly popular channels for spreading
news and opinion that can unsettle the government.
"Strengthen guidance and administration of social Internet
services and instant communications tools, and regulate the
orderly dissemination of information," said the communique,
which made no reference to microblogs as such.
"Apply the law to sternly punish the dissemination of
harmful information," added the document. It did not give
details of what form firmer regulation may take.
The announcement builds on a stream of warnings in state
media that has exposed how nervous Beijing is about the booming
microblogs -- called "weibo" in Chinese -- and their potential
to tear at the seams of censorship and controls.
Chinese microblogs, especially Sina Corp's dominant
service, carry plenty of gossip and harmless fare. But they also
offer raucous forums for lambasting officials and reporting
unrest or official abuses. It is their potential to stoke
popular discontent that most worries Beijing.
Microblogs allow users to issue bursts of opinion -- a
maximum of 140 Chinese characters -- that can cascade through
chains of followers who instantly receive messages, challenging
censors who have a hard time monitoring the tens of millions of
messages sent every day. Inventive users adopt alternative words
to get around censorship filters.
The number of Chinese users registered on domestic microblog
sites reached 195 million by the end of June, a more than
threefold increase on the number at the end of 2010, according
to the China Internet Network Information Center.
A top Chinese Internet regulator this month also called for
stricter policing of microblogs while encouraging officials to
use them to engage with citizens, indicating that Beijing was
looking to better control such services, but not shut them down.
Sina and other Chinese microblog operators already deploy
technicians and software to monitor content and block and remove
comment deemed unacceptable, especially about protests, official
scandals and party leaders.
This year, China has been looking to regulate its largely
private and free-wheeling Internet industry more firmly. Last
week, the Ministry of Commerce said it was looking at more rules
to monitor the e-commerce sector after thousands of small
business owners launched an online protest against the Taobao
Mall website.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ron Popeski)