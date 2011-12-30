(Adds Guangdong Entry-Exit bureau leak)
SHANGHAI Dec 30 The Chinese government is
working with domestic Internet search engines like Baidu Inc
and Sohu.com and financial institutions to
prevent phishing attacks on unsuspecting Chinese web users.
The Ministry of Public Security said on Friday it would work
with 10 Chinese search engines to protect the website rankings
of financial institutions to lessen the chances that Internet
users will be duped by phishing websites.
A phishing attack occurs when the user is persuaded to part
with his or her username and password via a fake webpage that
closely resembles the original.
Through the collaboration, the official websites of several
Chinese banks, such as Agricultural Bank of China
and China Construction Bank will be ranked first in
the search engine when a user searches for the related keywords,
reducing the risk of such attacks, the Ministry said in an
online circular on Friday.
The move comes after China urged tighter Internet security
on Wednesday following a spate of personal data leaks that
alarmed the online community and prompted calls for tougher
scrutiny of who has access to online information.
On Thursday, the Guangdong Provincial Public
Security Department confirmed a technical vulnerability on the
website of the Division of Exit and Entry Administrative
Department of Public Security for Guangdong had left the
personal data of 4.4 million users exposed.
According to Chinese media, the loophole was first reported
by a microblogger on Thursday and has been around since June
this year.
The province's public security department said the loophole
had been fixed.
China claims the most Internet users in the world at 485
million, state media reported last month. Despite widespread
censorship and monitoring online, many users have been up in
arms about the reported data leaks and their implications.
The user IDs, passwords and email addresses of more than 6
million accounts registered on CSDN -- a site for programmers --
were leaked, Xinhua news agency reported last week, citing an
anti-virus software provider that discovered the problem. The
popular social-networking site Tianya was also hit.
The Global Times newspaper on Friday described the state of
Internet security in China as "very dangerous", saying the leaks
had "struck Chinese society's alarm bells".
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on
Wednesday it would investigate the hacking incidents.
"The department believes the recent leak of user information
is a serious infringement of the rights of Internet users and
threatens Internet safety. The department strongly condemns such
behaviour," the ministry said in the statement.
China is widely suspected of being the origin of many
hacking attacks on government and commercial websites abroad,
but officials have repeatedly dismissed reports that the
government or military could be behind such attacks.
China bans numerous overseas websites, including Facebook,
Twitter and YouTube and some foreign media outlets, fearing the
uncensored sharing of images and information could cause social
instability and harm national security.
(Reporting By Sisi Tang in HONG KONG and Melanie Lee in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Chris Lewis and Paul Tait)