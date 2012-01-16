SHANGHAI Jan 16 Use of microblogging in
China quadrupled in 2011 compared with the previous year, with
nearly half of all Chinese Internet users now taking to the
near-instant service to gather news and spread views, a
government Internet think tank said on Monday.
Microblogging, or "Weibo" as it is known in China, allows
users to send short messages of 140 characters or less to their
followers. Twitter, the most popular microblogging platform in
the world, is blocked by China's censors.
Sina Corp and Tencent Holdings both run
popular Weibo platforms in China, both firms claim to have more
than 200 million users.
Last year was a watershed year for Weibo with major events
such as the Wenzhou high-speed train crash in July fuelling
intense discussion on the platform.
The vibrant discussion and rapid dissemination of
information on Weibo caused hand-wringing within the Communist
Party, which fears that losing control of information and
opinion could threaten its authority.
In December, city governments announced rules to regulate
microblogging operators, requiring new users to register with
their real names.
The total number of Weibo users rose 296 percent to 249.9
million in 2011, data from the China Internet Network
Information Center (CNNIC) showed, meaning nearly half of the
Chinese Internet population used Weibo.
CNNIC said in its report that by the end of December, there
were 513 million Internet users in China, representing an
Internet penetration rate of 38.3 percent. (here)
Another spot of high-growth in the Internet sector was the
group-buying industry that saw a 244.8 percent user growth in
2011, bringing the total to 64.7 million users at the end of
December.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)