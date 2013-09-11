By Li Hui and Megha Rajagopalan
TIANJIN, China, Sept 12 In a modern office
building on the outskirts of the Chinese city of Tianjin, rows
of censors stare at computer screens. Their mission: delete any
post on Sina Weibo, China's version of Twitter, deemed offensive
or politically unacceptable.
But the people behind the censorship of China's most popular
microblogging site are not ageing Communist Party apparatchiks.
Instead, they are new college graduates. Ambivalent about
deleting posts, they grumble loudly about the workload and pay.
Managing the Internet is a major challenge for China. The
ruling Communist Party sees censorship as key to maintaining its
grip on power - indeed, new measures unveiled on Monday threaten
jail time for spreading rumours online.
At the same time, China wants to give people a way to blow
off steam when other forms of political protest are restricted.
Reuters interviewed four former censors at Sina Weibo, who
all quit at various times this year. All declined to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the work they once did.
Current censors declined to speak to Reuters.
"People are often torn when they start, but later they go
numb and just do the job," said one former censor, who left
because he felt the career prospects were poor. "One thing I can
tell you is that we are worked very hard and paid very little."
Sina Corp, one of China's biggest Internet firms,
runs the microblogging site, which has 500 million registered
users. It also employs the censors.
The company did not respond to repeated requests for
comment.
"STRESSFUL, DEAD-END JOB"
Reuters got a glimpse of the Sina Weibo censorship office in
Tianjin, half an hour from Beijing by high-speed train, one
recent weekend morning.
A dozen employees, all men, could be seen through locked
glass doors from a publicly accessible corridor, sitting in
cramped cubicles separated by yellow dividers, staring at large
monitors.
They more closely resembled Little Brothers than the
Orwellian image of an omniscient and fearsome Big Brother.
"Our job prevents Weibo from being shut down and that gives
people a big platform to speak from. It's not an ideally free
one, but it still lets people vent," said a second former
censor.
The former censors said the office was staffed 24 hours a
day by about 150 male college graduates in total. They said
women shunned the work because of the night shifts and constant
exposure to offensive material.
The Sina Weibo censors are a small part of the tens of
thousands of censors employed in China to control content in
traditional media and on the Internet.
Most Sina Weibo censors are in their 20s and earn about
3,000 yuan ($490) a month, the former censors said, roughly the
same as jobs posted in Tianjin for carpenters or staff in real
estate firms. Many took the job after graduating from local
universities.
"People leave because it's a stressful dead-end job for most
of us," said a third former censor.
Sina's computer system scans each microblog before they are
published. Only a fraction are marked as sensitive and need to
be read by a censor, who will decide whether to spare or delete
it. Over an average 24-hour period, censors process about 3
million posts.
A small number of posts with so-called "must kill" words
such as references to the banned spiritual group Falun Gong are
first blocked and then manually deleted. Censors also have to
update lists of sensitive words with new references and creative
expressions bloggers use to evade scrutiny.
For most posts deemed sensitive, censors often use a subtle
tactic in which a published comment remains visible to its
author but is blocked for others, leaving the blogger unaware
his post has effectively been taken down, the former censors
said. Censors can also punish users by temporarily blocking
their ability to make comments or shutting their accounts in
extreme cases.
"We saw a fairly sophisticated system, where human power is
amplified by computer automation, that is capable of removing
sensitive posts within minutes," said Jedidiah Crandall of the
University of New Mexico, part of a team which did recent
research on the speed of Weibo censorship.
If a sensitive post gets missed and spreads widely,
government agencies can put pressure on Sina Corp to remove the
post and occasionally punish the censor responsible with fines
or dismissal, the former censors said.
On an average day, about 40 censors work 12-hour shifts.
Each worker must sift through at least 3,000 posts an hour, the
former censors said.
The busiest times are during sensitive anniversaries such as
the Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protesters which
took place on June 4, 1989, and major political events.
The censors shifted into high gear during the downfall last
year of former high-flying politician Bo Xilai, who faced trial
last month on charges of bribery, graft and abuse of power. A
verdict may come this month.
"It was really stressful, about 100 people worked non-stop
for 24 hours," the first censor said, referring to when Bo was
stripped of his posts and later expelled from the Party.
"FREEDOM MEANS ORDER"
The Communist Party keeps an iron grip on newspapers and
television but has grappled to control information on
social-networking platforms.
Internet firms are required to work with the party's
propaganda apparatus to censor user-generated content.
Lu Wei, director of the State Internet Information Office,
said in a speech this week that "freedom means order" and
that "freedom without order does not exist".
State media has reported dozens of detentions in recent
weeks as the new government of President Xi Jinping cracks down
on the spreading of rumours.
China's top court and prosecutor said people would be
charged with defamation if online rumours they created were
visited by 5,000 Internet users or reposted more than 500 times.
That could lead to three years in jail, state media reported
on Monday. China says it has a genuine need to stop the spread
of irresponsible rumours.
When rumours that former president Jiang Zemin had died went
viral on Weibo, the seemingly irrelevant words "frog" and
"toad", most likely referring to Jiang's peculiar glasses, were
used to refer to Jiang and later banned.
Censors are told what kinds of comments are off limits.
"The most frequently deleted posts are the political ones,
especially those criticising the government, but Sina grants
relatively more room for discussions on democracy and
constitutionalism because there are leaders who want to keep the
debate going," said the first former censor.
"But there hasn't been any sign of loosening control on
social media since Xi Jinping took power," he added. "Not from
what we could feel at work."