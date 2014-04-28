* Communist Party decries the Internet's "negative effects"
* Online television shows very popular popular in China
* Authorities intensify action against pornography
By Michael Martina and Paul Carsten
BEIJING, April 28 There can be no Internet
freedom without order, China's top Communist Party newspaper
said on Monday after several U.S. television shows were pulled
from Chinese video sites, the latest signs of Beijing's
tightening grip on online content.
The removal of the shows coincides with a broad crackdown on
online freedom of expression that has intensified since
President Xi Jinping came to power last year and drawn criticism
from rights advocates at home and abroad.
Authorities last week also stepped up their battle against
pornography, revoking some online publication licences of one of
China's largest Internet firms, Sina Corp, for allowing
"lewd and pornographic" content.
"While ordinary people and governments have enjoyed the
conveniences brought by the Internet, they have also in turn
experienced the Internet's negative effects and hidden security
dangers," the People's Daily, the party's main mouthpiece, said
in a commentary.
It was published under the pen name "Zhong Sheng", meaning
"Voice of China", often used to give views on foreign policy.
"If you don't have Internet order, how can you have Internet
freedom? Anyone enjoying and exercising their Internet rights
and freedoms must not harm the public interest and cannot
violate laws and regulations and public ethics," the paper said.
Four U.S. television shows, The Big Bang Theory, The
Practice, The Good Wife and NCIS, were removed from video
websites at the weekend, the official Xinhua news agency said.
The series are all popular and it was not clear why these
particular programmes had been singled out.
Searches on Youku Tudou, Sohu and Tencent
, which provide the shows, produced messages that the
content was temporarily unavailable. None provided any immediate
comment.
TIGHTER REGULATIONS
The removal of the shows followed a directive from the State
Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television
(SARFT) last month that tightened the process for broadcasting
television programmes and short films online.
Programmes and films lacking licences are not permitted to
be shown online, according to the SARFT directive. Penalties
include a warning and a fine and, in serious cases, a five-year
ban on operations and investment in online programming.
But there are no specific regulations governing overseas TV
programmes licensed by Chinese websites, said one person who
works at an online video site, adding that regulation was
expected at some point but with a minor impact on the industry.
China's online video market was worth 12.8 billion yuan
($2.05 billion) in 2013, according to Chinese data firm
iResearch. Market value is expected to almost triple by 2017.
SARFT has been in discussions with online video sites about
greater control of their content since 2009, according to people
familiar with the matter.
China maintains tight control over the media. Censorship is
widespread, and Internet users cannot access information about
many topics without special software to circumvent restrictions.
Online video sites are extremely popular and at times act as
a lodestone for comment on social issues. Users upload videos
documenting corruption, injustice and abuses attributed to
government officials and authorities.
The Communist Party last year renewed a campaign on online
interaction, threatening legal action against people whose
perceived rumours on microblogs like Sina Weibo, are
reposted more than 500 times or seen by more than 5,000 people.
The campaign has muted online demands from advocates of
transparency, who see it as a tool to punish Party critics.
Pornography is illegal in China, but critics say the
crackdown on material deemed obscene is an extension of
government attempts to tighten its grip on the Internet.
($1 = 6.2536 Chinese Yuan)
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Harney in Shanghai; Editing
by Ron Popeski)