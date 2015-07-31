BEIJING, July 31 China proposed new regulations
on Friday that could force Internet companies such as Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd and
Baidu Inc to offer their rivals' online payment
services as well as their own.
China has the world's largest Internet population and
Beijing is trying to better regulate the country's
rapidly-changing Internet sector, drawing up rules for
everything from censorship to cybersecurity and e-commerce.
Companies which own payment systems can reap huge profits by
charging transaction fees.
"Payment institutions should fully respect customer's right
to choose, and must not force customers to use the internet
payment service they provide, and also must not stop customers
using other Internet payment services provided by other
institutions," said draft regulations posted on the People's
Bank of China's website.
The move could shift the balance of power for China's online
payment industry, where Alipay, the crown jewel of ecommerce
king Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial Services Group,
has long held the lion's share of the market.
If payment services from social networking and online
entertainment firm Tencent, which backs ecommerce No. 2 JD.com
Inc, and search firm Baidu are offered on Alibaba's
e-commerce sites, users could opt to use those. Alternatively,
Alipay could cement its dominance if customers opt to use it on
rival's platforms.
The central bank is now seeking external opinions on the
draft proposals.
Alibaba, its affiliate Ant Financial and Tencent all
declined to comment while Baidu was not available for immediate
comment.
Online payment is booming in China, boosted by the
proliferation of hundreds of millions of smartphones. These
handsets are now being used for everything from paying for taxis
and meals at restaurants to buying goods at brick-and-mortar
shops.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)