BEIJING, March 1 The strengthening of cyber
capabilities is an important part of China's military
modernisation, the government said on Wednesday, warning that
the internet should not become "a new battlefield".
China, home to the largest number of internet users, has
long called for greater cooperation among countries in
developing and governing the internet, while reiterating the
need to respect "cyber sovereignty".
But Beijing, which operates the world's most sophisticated
online censorship mechanism known elsewhere as the "Great
Firewall", has also signalled that it wants to rectify
"imbalances" in the way standards across cyberspace are set.
"The building of national defence cyberspace capabilities is
an important part of China's military modernisation," the
Foreign Ministry and the Cyberspace Administration of China, the
country's internet regulator, said in a strategy paper on the
ministry's website.
China will help the military in its important role of
"safeguarding national cyberspace sovereignty, security and
development interests" and "hasten the building of cyberspace
capabilities", they said, but also called on countries to "guard
against cyberspace becoming a new battlefield".
Countries should not engage in internet activities that harm
nations' security, interfere in their internal affairs, and
"should not engage in cyber hegemony".
"Enhancing deterrence, pursing absolute security and
engaging in a (cyber) arms race – this is a road to nowhere,"
Long Zhao, the Foreign Ministry's coordinator of cyberspace
affairs, said at a briefing on the strategy.
"China is deeply worried by the increase of cyber attacks
around the world," Long said.
The United States has accused China's government and
military of cyber attacks on U.S. government computer systems.
China denies the accusations and says it is a victim of hacking.
A cyber attack from China crashed the website of South
Korea's Lotte Duty Free on Thursday, a company official said, at
a time when South Korean firms are reporting difficulties in
China following the deployment of a U.S. missile defence system
in South Korea that China objects to.
While China's influence in global technology has grown, its
ruling Communist Party led by President Xi Jinping has presided
over broader and more vigorous efforts to control and censor the
flow of information online.
The "Great Firewall" blocks many social media services, such
as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and Google,
along with sites run by human rights groups and those of some
foreign media agencies.
Chinese officials say the country's internet is thriving and
controls are needed for security and stability.
