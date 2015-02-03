By Paul Carsten
| BEIJING
BEIJING Feb 3 China had 649 million internet
users by the end of 2014, with 557 million of those using
handsets to go online, said a government report on Tuesday, as
the world's biggest smartphone market continues its shift to
mobile.
While growth is slowing, China's total internet population
still rose by 31 million in 2014, said the report by the China
Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC).
Growth in mobile internet users was faster, at 57 million.
Riding this wave are some of China's, and the world's,
biggest technology companies. These include e-commerce groups
Alibaba and JD.com Inc, social networking and
video games firm Tencent Holdings Ltd, search giant
Baidu Inc and smartphone maker Xiaomi Inc.
For these companies a huge part of China's potential remains
untapped, much of it in smaller cities and rural areas. The
country's internet penetration rate is 47.9 percent and rural
users only account for just over a quarter of China's total,
said the CNNIC. By comparison, in the United States 74.4 percent
of households reported internet use in 2013, according to the
United States Census Bureau.
In good news for Alibaba and JD.com people shopping online
increased by 20 percent in the year to the end of 2014. Users of
online payment services, operated by Alibaba and Tencent,
increased by 17 percent. Instant messaging, which is dominated
by Tencent's WeChat and QQ, saw users increase by 10 percent.
However, microblog use, a market dominated in China by Weibo
Corp, was down 11 percent. Last year, CNNIC reported a 9
percent decline in users, triggering a sell-off in shares of the
then-unlisted company's parent, Sina Corp.
But smartphone sales are flagging. Shipments in China were
389 million phones in 2014, down from 423 million the previous
year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology.
Foreign internet companies have also been denied an
opportunity to compete in China. Some of the world's biggest
online services, like those run by Google Inc,
Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc have been severely
disrupted or simply blocked.
Nevertheless, domestic tech firms have weathered regulatory
scrutiny and the onus of self-censorship to account for more
than $600 billion in total share market values.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)