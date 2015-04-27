BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 27 Internet users in
China were unable to use a number of popular foreign websites on
Monday, the latest in a series of challenges businesses and
individuals have faced going online in the world's
second-largest economy.
Social media users first reported on Sunday that they were
being sent to software website wpkg.org and travel website
ptraveler.com when trying to access news websites like cnn.com,
news portal yahoo.co.jp, and games website runescape.com, among
others.
Reuters reporters in China also experienced similar issues.
Experts said that although the redirection was occurring
because of a change of the code in websites' buttons that link
to Facebook Inc, they did not know why this was
happening.
"If Chinese users visit a page which has the 'Login with
Facebook' or 'Connect with Facebook' button, Facebook's
Javascript code gets replaced with Javascript that's loaded from
wpgk.org or ptraveler.com," said Mikko Hypponen, chief research
officer at Finnish software security firm F-Secure.
"It doesn't make sense, so it might be accidental."
Developers from wpkg.org were also unsure why traffic from
inside China was being redirected to their site, Tomasz
Chmielewski, the programme's project lead, told Reuters by
email.
Facebook was not available for immediate comment, and
China's Internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of
China, was not available for immediate comment by telephone or
fax outside business hours.
Access to the internet - both speed and stability - have
long been a major issue especially among foreign businesses and
individuals. This is especially the case when attempting to
access overseas online services, which are regularly plagued by
disruptions and blockages.
Internet services operated by Facebook, Google Inc
and Twitter Inc, to name a few, are unusable in China.
The country operates the world's most sophisticated censorship
mechanism in order to quell sources of information the Communist
Party sees as potentially destabilising or undermining its rule.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing and Kazunori Takada in
Shanghai, and Beijing and Shanghai newsrooms; Editing by Dominic
Evans)