SHANGHAI Jan 24 China's internet supervisors
have taken down more than 5,500 illegal apps for disseminating
pornographic and violent content among other things, the
official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.
The move is the latest step taken by Beijing to clean up its
cyberspace, having launched a crackdown on virtual private
network services that allow users to bypass censorship on
Monday.
More than 1,600 mobile video apps circulating pornographic
and violent content were taken offline, said the cyberspace
administration in China's southern province of Guangdong on
Monday.
Over 1,200 social apps had pornographic content, while
others hacked users' private information, infringed upon other
rights or charged malicious fees.
The administration said illegal apps had been available on
app stores operated by Tencent, China Mobile and other
smartphone producers like Huawei, ZTE, Coolpad, Meizu, OPPO and
VIVO.
Tencent, China Mobile, Huawei, Coolpad, Meizu, OPPO and VIVO
could not be reached for comment. ZTE declined to immediately
comment.
The administration said the apps violated cyber laws in
China and said it would step up supervision.
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Michael Perry)