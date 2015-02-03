SHANGHAI Jan 3 China's Internet regulator has
accused NetEase Inc, a U.S.-listed Chinese web portal,
of spreading rumours and pornography, in the authorities' latest
move to "clean up" the country's online space.
The accusation follows fines imposed by China's Ministry of
Culture in December on 11 Internet companies, including Tencent
Holdings Ltd and Baidu Inc, for spreading
pornography and content depicting violence.
China launched an anti-pornography campaign in April as part
of a wider effort to sanitise the Internet. The drive coincided
with curbs on freedom of expression online, which have
intensified since President Xi Jinping assumed office early in
2013. Xi also chairs the Central Leading Group for Cyberspace
Affairs, whose stated goal is to make China a cyber power.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), in a statement
posted on its website late on Monday, said NetEase should
improve internal management, or face punishment including the
halting of its online news service.
"Some websites take a lax attitude towards content,
publishing for the sake of profit," CAC said in the statement.
NetEase could not be immediately reached for comment.
In August, Chinese authorities warned Baidu to clean up its
content after pornographic files were found on its online
storage service.
In May, Sina was fined 5.1 million yuan by Beijing
authorities for allowing "unhealthy and indecent content" on its
online reading channel and on its main website.
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Christopher Cushing)