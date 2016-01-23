BEIJING Jan 23 Chinese authorities are planning
to tighten regulation of its fast-growing internet finance
industry and crack down on illicit transactions, state media
reported on Saturday, as the country works to rein in fraud on
its online lending platforms.
China's unregulated online peer-to-peer (P2P) industry has
been dogged by reports of fraud in recent years, underscoring
growing financial risks and increasing the potential for social
unrest.
More than 1,200 P2P firms operating in the sector are in
trouble, either running away with investors' money or closed
down, according to industry data provider Wangdaizhijia. The
country has almost 3,800 such firms, who do 133.1 billion yuan
($21 billion) worth of business.
Chinese police have detained suspects at Ezubao, the
country's largest P2P platform by lending figures, law
enforcement authorities said in December. Ezubao
could not be reached by telephone for comment.
Authorities will work with bank regulators to set up a
warning system for financial risks and facilitate sharing of
information between regions and departments, the official news
agency Xinhua reported, citing a statement from a government
conference on political and legal work that ended Saturday.
Loans, investments and other financial services done online
qualify as internet finance, Xinhua said. Authorities will crack
down on law-breakers and work to better educate the public of
risks, the newswire said.
