Toshiba to 'aggressively consider' sale of most of Westinghouse
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.
May 2 Chinese Internet firm Sina Corp said it was fined 5.1 million yuan ($815,038) by Beijing authorities for allowing "unhealthy and indecent content" on its online reading channel and on its main website.
Sina was stripped of some online publication licences last week after being targeted in a pornography crackdown, the harshest punishment yet for a Chinese Internet company in an intensifying online crackdown.
The fine was imposed by the Beijing Municipal Cultural Market Administrative Law Enforcement Unit, Sina said in a statement on Friday.
Sina said it was currently evaluating the impact of the administrative penalties and the options available to the company. Sina did not mention if or when its licences would be reinstated.
The company on Friday also reported better-than-expected preliminary results for the first quarter ended March 31.
Sina estimated a net loss of about $33 million, or 52 cents per share, including a $40.2 million loss related to the market debut last week of Weibo Corp.
Sina controls Weibo, which owns Sina Weibo - China's version of Twitter.
Excluding the charge, the company estimated a profit of 15 cents per share, 2 cents above analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sina's shares were down 2.6 percent at $46.99 in extended trading after closing at $48.15 Friday on the Nasdaq. ($1 = 6.2593 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 14 Australia is becoming an interesting microcosm on how to, or how not to, transition an economy from being predominantly powered by coal to more climate-friendly alternatives.
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.