By Paul Carsten
| WUZHEN, China
WUZHEN, China Nov 25 China showed governments
and the planet's biggest tech firms last week its vision for
global Internet governance - clean, controlled and
choreographed.
Public officials and firms worth $2.5 trillion in market
value, from Apple Inc to Facebook Inc, got
first-hand exposure in the postcard-perfect town of Wuzhen as
China showcased its first 'World Internet Conference' (WIC).
"This place (Wuzhen) is crowded with tourists, who are
perfectly orderly," Lu Wei, China's Internet tsar and director
of the Cyberspace Administration of China, said at the opening
ceremony. "Cyberspace should also be free and open, with rules
to follow and always following the rule of law."
Many attendants saw China hosting the summit as a step
forward. Yet for sceptics, the controlled environment of the
summit reinforced industry concerns that Beijing's lip service
to a "free and open" Internet rings hollow, with the
government's iron grip on the online industry intact.
At a summit hosted by government leaders, nothing was left
to chance and reporters were not allowed to ask questions
directly in numerous events, a common practice at industry
conferences in China.
After one panel discussion was filmed with an official
moderator, state media reporters were then given the cue to
address empty chairs on a podium as cameras rolled.
That footage was set to be spliced into the TV broadcast of
the panel, featuring big industry names, in late November, said
a person with direct knowledge of the matter, giving the
impression that the reporters had carried out a dialogue with
the industry leaders.
Telephone calls to state broadcaster CCTV, which the person
with knowledge said was meant to broadcast the show, met with
refusals to make officials available to comment.
Everything displayed at Wuzhen, about 120 kilometres (75
miles) southwest of Shanghai, was meant to convey a specific
message to the international community, attendees said.
China's leaders spoke of an Internet that should be free and
open - and controlled on its own terms.
"China has made, at the top level, a decision that it needs
to be part of a global Internet," said Fadi Chehade, president
and chief executive of the Internet Corporation for Assigned
Names and Numbers, a non-profit organisation which manages the
infrastructure of the Internet.
"China is also telling the world...'We're no longer going to
be bystanders in how the Internet is governed'," Chehade said.
The country has the world's largest population of Internet
users, more than 630 million. Chinese firms like Tencent
Holdings Ltd, Baidu Inc and Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd are in the world's top 10 online companies
by market value.
Increased sway over the global Internet could also help
Beijing promote its economic policy interests, as the private
Chinese online heavyweights that play by its rules make more
investments abroad.
'GREAT FIREWALL'
"China wants to participate further in Internet governance
and also in a certain sense it wants to advocate the China model
of Internet regulation, including Internet control and
censorship," said Fu King-Wa, an assistant professor at the
University of Hong Kong's Journalism and Media Studies Centre.
China has the world's most sophisticated online censorship
system, known elsewhere as the 'Great Firewall', a degree of
control reflected in Wuzhen itself.
The University of Hong Kong's Fu said comments on the WIC on
Chinese social media were censored. Authorities also detained a
small group of students demonstrating outside the town seeking
access to Facebook, attendees said.
Conference organisers didn't immediately respond to
questions about censorship surrounding the event.
WIC guests were often able to use websites not usually
accessible in China. But that openness did not extend off-line.
"Please do not ask questions to guests during sessions in
order not to cause disturbances," the WIC's media handbook said.
Summit staff, many of whom wore tracksuits similar to
Chinese school uniforms, also reflected the oddness of an event
on global internet governance constrained by local concerns.
"It feels very weird," said one volunteer, sporting the
summit uniform.
(Editing By Kenneth Maxwell and Ryan Woo)