BRIEF-Raymond James Financial says total securities commissions, fees of $324 mln increased 16 pct compared to Feb. 2016
* Says total securities commissions and fees of $324 million increased 16 percent compared to February 2016
HONG KONG Oct 31 China International Capital Corp (CICC) has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of a HK$9.12 to HK$10.28 ($1.2-$1.3) indicative price range, IFR reported, citing people close to the deal.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, had reported that CICC, one of China's biggest investment banks, plans to raise up to HK$6.28 billion ($810 million) from a Hong Kong initial public offering.
CICC executives were not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 7.7505 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Says total securities commissions and fees of $324 million increased 16 percent compared to February 2016
* Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 21 March 2017