* Lawyers say requests for codes of conduct and antitrust
reviews are increasing
* One executive cancelled vacation to make sure firm's
operations complied with the law
* Concerns that foreign firms are being targeted, despite
lack of clear pattern
* Agency rivalry may be helping to drive antitrust
investigations
By Michael Martina and Kazunori Takada
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 3 Foreign companies in
China are getting increasingly jumpy about a spate of antitrust
and corruption investigations by Chinese authorities and are
hiring lawyers to make sure their operations comply with the
law.
The investigations represent one of the most significant
risks to doing business in China in years. Antitrust regulators
have looked into sectors such as pharmaceuticals, milk powder
and jewellery in recent months and suggested that autos,
telecommunications, banks and oil firms could be next.
Corruption probes have targeted the pharmaceutical industry
while authorities have also launched a major investigation into
China's leading oil and gas company.
One executive from a foreign-listed medical device maker
told Reuters he cancelled his summer vacations plans and instead
spent the past month criss-crossing China to make sure the
company's operations were not violating any Chinese laws.
Lawyers in China say client enquiries related to a five-year
old anti-monopoly law - suddenly being enforced with zeal - have
jumped, including requests for antitrust audits.
Reuters spoke to two dozen foreign executives, business
consultants and lawyers. All the company executives declined to
be identified for fear of attracting scrutiny from regulators.
Overall, they said they were still optimistic about doing
business in China, where hundreds of millions of more consumers
will join the middle class even as the economy looks set to grow
in 2013 at its slowest pace in 23 years.
While corruption investigations periodically make the
headlines, the latest campaign appears to have more teeth than
usual with President Xi Jinping, who took office in March, using
the crackdown as a totem for his administration.
The biggest foreign firm in the spotlight is British
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, which Chinese police have
accused of funnelling up to 3 billion yuan ($489.92 million) to
travel agencies to facilitate bribes to doctors to boost the
sale of its medicines. GSK has said some of its senior Chinese
executives appeared to have broken the law.
"GREY ZONE"
The medical devices executive said he went to all his
company's offices in China and reviewed third-party sales agents
to ensure no "grey zone" business was being done.
"Doing business in China comes with risks, such as bribery.
We have to juggle this against our business target and that has
become increasingly difficult after GSK," he said, declining to
be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
A veteran healthcare industry executive said his firm had
increased the frequency of its internal audits.
"We have to make sure we see what's underneath," he said.
Seung Chong, a Hong Kong-based partner and regulatory expert
at Orrick law firm, said enquiries from clients to get their
codes of conduct up to U.S. and EU standards were growing,
especially with anti-corruption policies.
It is the antitrust investigations, however, that have
really accelerated.
Reuters reported on Aug. 21 that an official from the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which
regulates prices, put pressure on some 30 foreign firms at a
meeting in late July to confess to any antitrust violations.
In particular, authorities are paying attention to whether
manufacturers are forcing retailers to set minimum prices for
products, which would contravene the anti-monopoly law.
In some cases, legal teams had been hired to interview
employees to ensure their behaviour when talking to clients and
competitors does not violate Chinese law, lawyers said.
"The recent level of enforcement is certainly making
companies sit up and take notice," said Francois Renard, a
Beijing-based antitrust expert with law firm Allen & Overy.
WHAT'S DRIVING THE INVESTIGATIONS?
Officials have said little to explain the motivation behind
the antitrust investigations.
China's three regulators - the NDRC, the State
Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) and the Commerce
Ministry - did not respond to faxed questions for comment.
SAIC handles non-price related anti-competition issues and
commercial bribery while the Commerce Ministry reviews mergers
and acquisitions.
Official media have said the probes are part of efforts to
toughen enforcement of the anti-monopoly law and are not just
directed at foreign firms.
But various reports have also noted that Chinese pay more
for some foreign products than in other countries.
According to a study by Dutch-based Health Action
International, a non-profit group, prices charged for Western
drugs in northwestern Shaanxi province last year were about 11
times an international reference price.
A Xinhua news agency commentary in late July said some
imported cars were twice as expensive in China than overseas.
Tariffs and other duties do push up the price of foreign
goods in China. Nevertheless, some executives said they believed
multinational companies were being singled out.
The NDRC has launched nearly 20 pricing-related probes into
domestic and foreign firms in the last three years, according to
official media reports and research published by law firms.
But antitrust experts say that few involving Chinese firms
were major cases or resulted in stiff punishment.
Of six milk powder makers fined a record $110 million in
August for anti-competitive behaviour, five were foreign
including Mead Johnson Nutrition Co and Danone
.
"MNCs are understandably obvious targets for this expanded
enforcement on competition issues because of their size, market
share and vulnerability," said Scott Kennedy, director of the
Research Center for Chinese Politics & Business at Indiana
University.
TURF WAR
Antitrust experts believe bureaucratic rivalry may also be a
factor behind the investigations. When the anti-monopoly law was
being drafted, a single entity was supposed to handle
enforcement, they said, which set the stage for the three
agencies to work out distinct roles after considerable
wrangling.
"The only thing the three could agree on was that they
didn't want the other agencies - or even worse, a new agency, to
get it. So a deal was made to carve up enforcement
responsibilities," said Mark Williams, an antitrust expert and a
law professor at Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
Five years later, many experts see the increased enforcement
as an attempt by each agency to prove its worth.
Regardless of which leaders or agencies are setting the
agenda, there is scepticism among scholars and lawyers that
regulators have the mandate or the political clout to go after
top Chinese state firms.
An exception appears to be energy giant China National
Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). In the past week, authorities have
announced that four senior executives and a former chairman are
being investigated for "serious discipline violations",
shorthand generally used to describe corruption.
Indeed, helping state-owned enterprises - which are
effectively controlled by the ruling Communist Party via
personnel decisions - challenge foreign firms is a government
priority, said Williams.
"When you have that national agenda, one state organ
impeding the operations of another state entity by investigating
suspected anti-monopoly violations is very difficult," he said.