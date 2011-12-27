BEIJING Dec 27 China will speed the vetting of merger and acquisition proposals in 2012 to handle a fast growing number of domestic and cross-border deals, a commerce ministry official said on Tuesday.

Shang Ming, who heads the anti-trust division of the Ministry of Commerce, said the sluggish global economy had slowed down organic business expansion and pushed companies towards increasing sales through M&A deals.

"The M&A cases have increased at a very fast pace this year, so we are studying how to improve our methods and work efficiency next year to shorten the time for evaluating a deal," Shang told reporters at a media briefing.

He said his ministry had received 194 applications for M&A deals from both domestic and foreign companies between January and mid-December, up 43 percent from a year earlier.

The ministry had finished vetting 160 cases, with 94 percent of them being approved, Shang said.

He also rejected criticism that China used its anti-monopoly law to unfairly block the expansion of foreign and private-sector firms.

"We have always implemented the anti-trust law fairly on all types of companies, including state-owned, private and foreign firms," he said.

Beijing's rejection of deals, such as Coca-Cola's bid to buy local fruit juice maker Huiyuan in 2010, has attracted sharp criticism from foreign commentators.

China appears, however, to have relaxed its anti-trust vetting this year.

The commerce ministry has approved Nestle's plan to purchase a Singapore-listed Chinese candy maker, Hsu Fu Chi International, and also given the green light to Yum Brands' takeover of Little Sheep Group Ltd .

China launched its anti-trust law in 2008.

Under the law, enterprises with annual revenue of 10 billion yuan ($1.58 billion) globally and 400 million yuan in China must seek government approval for proposed acquisitions.

China's regulatory framework for reviewing mergers and acquisitions is fragmented. Apart from the Ministry of Commerce, several agencies including the National Development and Reform Commission have a voice. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Edwards)