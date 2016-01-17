(Repeats Sunday story with no changes)
* Banks return $800 mln in QFII quotas from April-Sept 2015
* Banks "rented quota" to clients without access to China
* Clients can now use routes such as Stock Connect, own QFII
* Banks' quota renting fees tumble from 200 to 20 basis
points
* Falling yuan adds currency costs to quota renting business
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, Jan 17 Global banks have started to
hand back investment quotas used to buy Chinese stocks and bonds
because alternative channels for investment in China and the
sliding yuan are making this once lucrative business
unprofitable.
While China's move to open up its capital markets and allow
its currency to trade more freely has created opportunities for
global banks, these developments are also threatening to kill
off niches where they have acted as middlemen to give previously
excluded foreign investors backdoor access to the mainland.
Several banks, including Barclays, Commerzbank
, Norway's SEB and the Netherlands' ING
, handed back just over $800 million in quota granted by
Chinese authorities under the Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (QFII) scheme between April and September 2015, public
data shows.
Other banks are considering following suit, according to
individuals familiar with the discussions.
The move does not reflect a waning appetite for investment
in China, however, despite its slowing economy; overall quotas
for QFII have quadrupled to about $81 billion since 2010.
But banks' share of the quotas, which they repackage into
derivatives such as p-notes and sell on to investors who don't
have access to Chinese markets, a practice known as quota
renting, has dwindled to just 14 percent from 37 percent over
that period.
That means more foreign investors such as asset managers and
index funds, the biggest users of such products, have access to
China through QFII or new alternative avenues for investment
such as the Hong Kong Shanghai Stock Connect scheme and the more
flexible yuan-denominated RQFII - so fewer need the banks as
go-between.
"Renting quota allocations is a dying business due to the
access available through Stock Connect," said Brendan Ahern,
chief investment officer of New York-headquartered KraneShares,
which runs an exchange-traded fund for mainland shares.
Because banks had the best access to China stocks, they were
able to charge as much as 200 basis points on these synthetic
products up until just over a year ago, according to investors,
but this figure has plummeted to around 20 basis points in
recent months as funds have gained direct access to China stocks
through Stock Connect and their own quotas.
GETTING WORSE
Things are expected to get worse when the Shenzhen stock
market joins the Connect scheme sometime this year.
"The cost of warrants or p-notes to access China have come
down in line with Stock Connect costs, and with Shenzhen coming
online that is going to challenge the economics of that business
even more," said David MacKenzie, Asian equities product manager
at investment management firm Schroders.
Public data and regulatory filings show that some of the
biggest China index funds, including BlackRock's $5 billion FTSE
A50 China Index ETF, are increasingly using their own newly
granted QFII quotas and Stock Connect in place of synthetic
products.
Barclays and Commerzbank declined to comment. A spokeswoman
for SEB said the bank handed back its quota because it was more
efficient to use Stock Connect wherever possible. ING did not
respond to requests for comment.
For banks, declining client demand has been compounded by
the depreciation of the yuan, which has lost about 5 percent
against the dollar since August. This is because QFII is
denominated in dollars, which are exchanged onshore for yuan and
then back into dollars when holders want to sell up.
In the past, banks generally benefited from the appreciation
of the Chinese currency, but are now exposed to currency risk
amid expectations the yuan will decline further.
In a bid to help cover the currency costs, some banks are
now renting out QFII free of charge to big clients, according to
two people with knowledge of the banks' businesses.
Some of the biggest providers of synthetic China access
products, including HSBC, UBS, Credit Suisse, Citi and
Macquarie, declined to comment for this article.
Handing back quota might once have put Beijing's nose out of
joint, but the government looks unlikely to raise strenuous
objections under the changed circumstances.
"The Chinese authorities understand the issues, so banks
don't need to worry so much about offending the authorities,"
said Keith Pogson, senior financial services partner at EY in
Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Will Waterman)