BEIJING Dec 16 Police in China's capital said "coercive measures" had been taken against individuals at peer-to-peer (P2P) lender Ezubao, using a euphemism that generally refers to detention.

Beijing police also said they had frozen assets as part of an investigation into the company, according to a posting on its official microblog on Wednesday. Police in Guangdong province also said that similar measures had been taken against Ezubao.

Ezubao, China's largest P2P platform by lending figures, is being investigated for suspected illegal business activities, the official Xinhua news agency reported last week.

