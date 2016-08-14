(Repeats to wider audience with no changes to text)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON Aug 12 UK companies that have been
dissolved or are dormant face minimal disclosure requirements
and often have a pre-existing bank account. This can be used to
run cash through them without ringing alarm bells at the bank,
fraud specialists say.
- 9 Nov 2010: Company number 03827349, registered at UK
Companies House since 1999 and named TWIC-Trans World Investment
Corporation Ltd, is dissolved.
- 8 May 2012: Incorporation firm Eurofinanzza sells
TWIC-Trans World Investment Corporation Ltd to Australian Bryan
Cook, Eurofinanzza says. Eurofinanzza says Cook asks for the
company name to change to Euro Forex Investment Ltd.
- June 2012: "EuroFX" begins to pitch to investors in China.
- July 2012: TWIC-Trans World Investment Corporation Ltd is
re-incorporated as Euro Forex Investment Ltd.
EuroFX brochure makes clear that EuroFX is a brand name for
Euro Forex Investment Ltd.
- July/Aug 2012: Two new companies, Euro Forex Management
Ltd and Euro Forex Services (UK) Ltd are registered at Companies
House. Company secretary of both firms is William Grosvenor &
Partners, whose directors include David Orchard. Both Euro Forex
firms are dormant. Orchard says they have no bank accounts.
- July-Nov 2012: EFIL-Euro Forex Investment Ltd is
registered in the UK. It is also dormant. Firms with similar
names register in New Zealand.
- Nov 2012: David Andrew Byrne is made director of Euro
Forex Investment Ltd. EuroFX announces on its website that Byrne
is new CEO.
- 5 Dec 2012: Euro Forex Investment Ltd says an issue of
preference shares has increased its share capital to 10,005,000
pounds.
- Oct 2013: Byrne's position at Euro Forex Investment Ltd is
terminated, according to Companies House. EuroFX tells investors
the firm was merged into FXCAP.
- Aug 2015: FXCAP says on its website it is filing for
bankruptcy.
- Apr 2016: Euro Forex Investment Ltd is compulsorily
dissolved, by registrar Companies House.
(Edited by Sara Ledwith)