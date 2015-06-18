(Adds analyst comments)
BEIJING, June 18 China's outbound direct
investment soared in the first five months to 278.4 billion yuan
($44.84 billion), official data showed, closing a gap with
foreign direct investment inflows as local firms flock overseas
for growth opportunities.
The 47.4 percent jump in outbound investment, made by
non-financial firms, built on the 36.1 percent rise in the first
four months.
In the first five months of the year, FDI grew
10.5 percent from a year earlier to 331.0 billion yuan, marking
a slight slowdown from 11.1 percent growth in January-April, the
Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.
The government has been encouraging firms to invest abroad
to slow down the rapid build-up of foreign exchange reserves and
help local firms become more competitive internationally.
Analysts expect outbound investment will soon match and
overtake the weakening investment inflows, reflecting a cooling
economy which in turn seems to have prompted a large jump in
outbound flows as businesses looked for growth elsewhere.
"The outbound investment is quickening. It's very likely to
surpass foreign direct investment this year," said Han Xiushen,
a researcher at the commerce ministry's think-tank.
She expects more Chinese firms to invest overseas under
Beijing's "One Belt, One Road" initiative to develop trade and
transport infrastructure across Asia and beyond.
"The domestic economy is slowing and firms need to find a
way to export excess production capacity".
FDI INFLOWS SLOWING
The ministry said that FDI in May increased 7.8 percent from
a year earlier to 57.4 billion yuan. No ODI figures were given
for the month.
The ministry did not provide a growth figure in dollar
terms, just as in the previous month, meaning there is a
discrepancy between the growth figures published for May and
April compared with previous growth rates, which were officially
released in dollar-denominated terms.
Last year, China drew a record $119.6 billion worth of FDI,
while ODI surged 14.1 percent to a new high of $102.9 billion.
FDI is an important gauge of the health of the external
economy that sustains China's vast factory sector, but is a
small contributor to overall capital flows compared with
exports, which were worth $2.3 trillion in 2014.
Chinese factories have been buffeted by lacklustre foreign
demand and excess capacity in the past two years. A property
downturn has added to strains on an economy growing at its
slowest pace in over two decades, even as a barrage of stimulus
steps from Beijing appears to be stirring some
momentum.
($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Tina Qiao, Pete Sweeney & Kevin Yao; Editing By
Shri Navaratnam)