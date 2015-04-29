(Corrects headline, changing to upper case)

BEIJING, April 29 China is considering launching a trial scheme that would allow Chinese individuals in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone to invest in overseas markets directly for the first time, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The programme, known as the Qualified Domestic Individual Investor programme, or QDII2, is part of measures jointly proposed by the Shanghai government, the central bank and regulators to promote capital account convertibility and international use of the yuan.

The People's Bank of China, the central bank, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.