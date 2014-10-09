(Repeats to more subscribers, no change to text)
By Jake Spring
BEIJING Oct 9 The London Stock Exchange
hosted on Thursday its first major conference to attract
listings by Chinese companies which have hitherto flocked to
rival bourses in New York and Hong Kong for their initial public
offerings overseas.
Bidding to raise the LSE's profile, CEO Alexander Justham
noted the exchange currently has about 60 Chinese companies
listed, with a combined market capitalisation of around 17.2
billion pounds($27.86 billion).
"Clearly that is just, in China context, relatively small.
We absolutely understand that," Justham told Reuters. "These are
very early days."
London is battling against other financial centres that have
clear specialisations.
The U.S. markets, for example, have successfully attracted
big state enterprises and China's leading technology firms.
Nasdaq Stock Market, New York Stock Exchange and the
American Stock Exchange (AMEX) collectively have 116 Chinese
listings worth a total market cap of roughly $640 billion,
according to figures compiled by Nasdaq.
Mainland companies on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange have a
market cap of HK$4.7 trillion($606 billion). Language, shared
culture and proximity, are Hong Kong's main draws, while London
still had to carve out a special attraction, commented Zhu
Baocheng, financial controller at Beijing Energy Investment
holding Co., Ltd, whose firm is considering listing one of its
subsidiaries overseas.
However, Zhu did say one selling point for the London Stock
Exchange was its AIM market, which is less restrictive for
smaller firms.
For other Chinese executives attending the conference, the
London bourse was virtually unknown.
Luan Xuefeng, head of the financial department at major
peanut oil producer Shandong Luhua Group, said he'd never heard
of the London Stock Exchange before the event but was familiar
with the New York exchanges. The firm, which has 12 billion yuan
($1.96 billion) in annual revenue, began considering an IPO last
year.
(1 US dollar = 0.6174 British pound)
(1 US dollar = 6.1308 Chinese yuan)
(1 US dollar = 7.7545 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting By Jake Spring; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)