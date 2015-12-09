* Institutions told to stop new RQDII business via window guidance

HONG KONG Dec 9 China's central bank has suspended new applications for the Renminbi Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (RQDII) investment scheme, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Many Chinese institutions have made use of the RQDII channel to buy yuan bonds and certificate of deposits in the past two months," said a source at a Chinese fund house, adding the scheme had now been suspended.

The People's Bank of China has alerted the custodian departments of commercial banks to stop handling any new RQDII business via window guidance, said another source at a Chinese commercial bank.

The central bank was not immediately available for comment.

China rolled out the RQDII scheme at the end of last year to allow domestic institutional investors to buy assets denominated in yuan in the offshore market.

Domestic investors only aggressively entered overseas markets recently after the central bank weakened its currency on Aug. 11 and yields in the onshore market continued to fall.

Market players say some of the RQDII products in the market not only buy yuan-denominated products, but dollar bonds, options and other structured products, which has raised concerns about the risks related to these products.

"The suspension of the RQDII channel was a bid to avoid capital outflows on the one hand, and on the other hand to control risks as some institutions made use of leverage or invested in complicated products," said a fund manager at a Chinese securities firm. (Reporting by Hongmei Zhao and Michelle Chen; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Jacqueline Wong)