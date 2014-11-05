(Adds detail and comment on the new draft)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING Nov 5 China is moving to raise
its global competitiveness by loosening restrictions on foreign
investment in more manufacturing and services sectors, the
country's top regulator said.
In a draft foreign investment catalogue China's National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) cut the number of
sectors where China limits foreign investment to 35 from 79,
opening up areas such as real estate, steel, oil refining, paper
making and premium spirits.
The draft catalogue, the latest revision of a list first
distributed in 2011, also removes restrictions on foreign
participation in some financial services, including finance
companies and insurance brokerages, which are still subject to
Chinese regulations.
Beijing, however, will continue to bar foreign investment in
36 key sectors, the draft said, with Chinese legal affairs
consulting, tobacco and cultural relics businesses added to the
list.
The NDRC said that the measures were aimed at adapting to a
more globalised economy and would help China actively hasten its
"opening up" process and improve transparency.
"This is kind of piecemeal," said Todd Wang, an attorney at
DLA Piper, who specialises in US-China business transactions.
"(The draft list) represents what has been happening over the
past few years."
The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said the
draft catalogue fell short of expectations and appeared "to be
another incremental development" for some foreign firms.
"The removal of the investment catalogue altogether, in
favour of a short negative list, and increased opening in the
service sectors, would have been more ambitious," the European
Chamber said in a statement.
Beijing is keen to improve China's inefficient state-owned
firms by adopting market friendly policies to stave off slowing
growth. But despite plans for reform of state-owned enterprises,
the government has also been reluctant to cede too much control
over the economy.
"The focus will be on opening up manufacturing and services
sectors to the outside," the NDRC said in a statement on its
website, adding that the move would help boost China's
international competitiveness.
"Allowing foreign investment to enter industries with
overcapacity and outdated technology can accelerate efforts to
upgrade the industrial structure through market competition,"
Long Guoqiang, an NDRC researcher, told the official Xinhua
News.
The NDRC is seeking feedback on the proposed revisions until
Dec. 3, it said. China has issued a similar list since 1995 and
has been revising it every three years. The current version was
issued in 2011, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday.
In total, the draft lists 349 sectors that welcome foreign
investment, including vocational training, homes for seniors,
and services for children and the disabled.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan, Matthew Miller, Michael Martina and
Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Eric Meijer)