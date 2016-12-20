BEIJING Dec 20 China's State Council, or Cabinet, has added a list of 17 sectors that no longer need central government's approval for investment, rather only approvals by local authorities, according to a Xinhua report carried on the central government's website.

* The new list includes sectors such as greenfield refineries, national highways, berths for coal, oil and gas, container berths, rare earth mining, coal to chemicals conversion projects, greenfield automobile manufacturing and theme parks

* Roads, bridges, tunnels invested by China Railway no longer require approvals but only registration with authoritiessource text: bit.ly/2hDcC0i (Reporting by Chen Aizhu)