LONDON, Sept 29 China's $230 billion sovereign wealth fund does not invest in the defence industry or sectors that pose reputational risks, such as gambling and tobacco, its chairman Jin Liqun said on Thursday.

"There are certain criteria for us to choose. We do not want to get involved in the defence industry. We also look at the reputation risk. We do not put money in gambling, tobacco, anything that has reputation problems," Jin told a conference in London.

"Normally we do not have people on the board. We do not interfere with management at all. We remain passive financial investors."

Jin earlier said the China Investment Corporation liked the UK economy for its openness and has $7 billion invested in the country. (Reporting by Natsuko Waki; editing by Anna Willard)