By Karin Strohecker
| LONDON, June 11
LONDON, June 11 MSCI's decision not to include
China's A-shares in its benchmark emerging markets equity index
was the right move for investors, veteran emerging markets
investor Mark Mobius said on Thursday.
U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday that
China had to further liberalise its capital markets before its
domestic stocks, called A-shares, could be included in one of
MSCI's global benchmarks.
The move surprised some investors, who thought A-shares
would be included, and sent mainland stocks lower on the first
day of trading after the announcement.
But Mark Mobius, Executive Chairman of Templeton Emerging
Markets Group, said MSCI ought to be "congratulated".
"It is a very responsible way of behaving," said Mobius, who
manages around $40 billion.
"I am on the record as saying A-shares should be in the
index, because now finally in the last few months we have been
able to invest. But there remain many barriers."
One was the question of capital gains tax, said Mobius,
despite Beijing suspending it for foreign investors.
"We don't want this axe over our head with the possibility
of this capital gains (tax) being imposed," he told journalists
during a briefing in London.
Some $1.7 trillion of investor money is benchmarked against
MSCI's emerging market indexes, according to data from June
2014. For China, inclusion in the index could over time bring an
estimated $400 billion into its stock markets and would help in
its drive to internationalise the yuan currency.
Speaking about investing in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Gulf
state opening its $566 billion bourse to foreign investors on
Monday, Mobius said he would stick to the current system of
investing through participatory notes, or P-notes.
"They say they are opening the market, but in reality it is
a very, very restricted opening, there are lots of ifs ... nd
buts when it comes to actually making direct investments," he
said.
The Saudi stock market is one of the last major bourses to
open up to foreign investors. But regulatory obstacles and
uncertainty about the size of fund inflows have deterred foreign
firms from undertaking any quick build-up.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)