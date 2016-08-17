HONG KONG Aug 17 U.S.-listed Chinese wealth
manager Noah Holdings Ltd said it has obtained a
licence to offer trusts to wealthy Chinese in the offshore
financial centre of Jersey, reflecting increased Chinese demand
to allocate assets overseas.
Noah said it was the first Chinese wealth management company
that had a licence from an offshore jurisdiction to carry out
trust business.
Jersey, one of Britain's Channel Islands, is a well-known
trust services centre and a gateway to investments in Britain.
Trusts offer privacy and can be used to minimise the tax impact
on investments.
A weakening yuan is increasingly pushing wealthy Chinese to
try and move their investments abroad in spite of the country's
strict capital control regime.
"We have talked to our clients who said global asset
allocation was a must for them and the most important reason was
that they hoped to diversify risks," said Kenny Lam, group
president at Noah.
Chinese investors' hold on average only 4.8 percent of their
total investable funds in foreign assets, much lower than the
42.5 percent seen in Switzerland, 39.8 percent in the United
Kingdom and 33 percent in Australia, Lam said.
He said he expected the percentage of foreign assets held by
Chinese investors to reach 9.4 percent by 2020.
Noah set up its Ark Trust (Jersey) Ltd subsidiary in July
and cooperates with Jersey partner JTC.
Lam said most of the funds Noah helps manage are already
sitting outside of China or are leaving the country through
regulated investment channels. The firm manages 18.4 billion
yuan ($2.78 billion) in Hong Kong and around $50 billion
globally.
The island, through its Jersey Finance marketing
organisation, has been aggressively targeting Chinese clients
for growth.
"Jersey Finance continues to see the Greater China region as
an area of growth and opportunity for the future prospects of
Jersey's finance industry," said Richard Corrigan, deputy chief
executive officer of Jersey Finance in a press release.
($1 = 6.6306 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen)