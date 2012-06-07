By Nick Edwards
BEIJING, June 7 China's outbound investments
accelerated to $21.4 billion in the first three months of 2012
after stalling last year, with assets in the resource sector and
South America the most sought-after by mainly state-backed
buyers, a study showed on Thursday.
A $4.8 billion deal struck in March by Sinopec, China's
second-largest oil-and-gas producer, for 30 percent of Petrogal
Brazil was the quarter's single biggest deal and one underlining
an emerging trend in Chinese minority stake purchases.
"Minority deals represent a clear majority (78 percent) of
total deal value," said a statement from A Capital, a private
equity fund specialising in Chinese outbound investments and
compiler of a quarterly index tracking Chinese outbound direct
investments (ODI).
"Going for a minority stake is increasingly recognised as a
way to tap into high quality assets that would otherwise not be
for sale or out of reach for Chinese investors," the statement
said.
That approach has been followed since 2009 when Australia
outlined its preferences for foreign investment in big firms,
pointing to the types of deals which would and would not succeed
after a flurry of failed Chinese bids for resource assets.
A key objection to Chinese asset purchases by many overseas
governments and regulators is the state's heavy involvement in
transactions. State-owned enterprises generated 98 percent of
all deal value in Q1, according to A Capital's study.
The role of private firms in China's ODI shrank in the first
quarter, representing 42 percent of deal volume versus 47
percent of deals struck in Q1 2011.
Private firm activity is mainly in smaller transactions.
These were worth a tiny 2 percent of the overall 2012 Q1 value.
BEHIND TARGET
The current run rate for transactions leaves China well
behind target to spend $560 billion on overseas investments by
the end of 2015.
Total deals in the first quarter lifted the A Capital Dragon
Index up 2 percent versus the full year for 2011 to a level of
2,056 points. It remains beneath 2010's record high of 2,069.
The index dropped in 2011 for the first time since 2003, falling
2.6 percent to 2,015 points.
ODI is now at an historic high of 74 percent of the value of
foreign direct investment, according to A Capital. That compares
with 20 percent in 2005 and the government's target to reach 100
percent by 2015.
Ministry of Commerce data shows that China attracted almost
twice as much inward investment as the $60.1 billion it managed
to send outbound in 2011. Roughly half of China's attempted
foreign forays ended in failure last year.
A Capital believes deal flow has been driven by the likely
bottoming of the global economic cycle in 2012 and China's
determination to move its economy up the value chain.
That said, 92 percent of all merger and acquisition deals
done by Chinese entities in the first quarter were in the
resource and energy sector, worth a total of $10.2 billion.
Europe was the most popular destination for Chinese ODI
outside of the resource sector, home to 83 percent of the
non-resource deals in Q1, though remaining flat in value terms
year-on-year at just $1.7 billion.
Brands, technologies and high-end manufacturing were cited
as the main investment targets in Europe.
South America attracted 43 percent of China's ODI in the
first quarter of the year, Europe took 16 percent, North America
snagged 15 percent, with 13 percent going to Africa, 12 percent
to Oceania and 1 percent going to Beijing's Asian neighbours.
The A Capital Dragon Index measures the growth of outbound
investment stock relative to GDP. It aims to be a reference
indicator tracking the globalisation rate of the Chinese economy
since accession to the World Trade Organisation in 2001.
The index, started in 2010, collects information on
confirmed deals exceeding $5 million which yield a stake of more
than 10 percent in an asset.
(Reporting by Nick Edwards; Editing by Neil Fullick)