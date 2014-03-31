(Corrects amount of rise in headline and first paragraph to
$4.5 bln, from $85.9 billion)
BEIJING, March 31 China granted $4.5 billion in
fresh quotas to licensed overseas institutional investors in
March, data released on Monday by the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed.
Some $53.6 billion was outstanding under the
dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(QFII) programme at the end of March, and 200.5 billion yuan
($32.3 billion) was outstanding under the Renminbi Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme.
Institutional investors need to apply for a licence from the
securities regulator to seek investment quotas from the foreign
exchange regulator.
($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan)
(China economics team)