BEIJING, June 30 The outstanding amount of
China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (QFII) programme stood at $56.5 billion at the end of
June, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said
on Monday.
The outstanding amount under its Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme stood at 250.3 billion
yuan ($40.33 billion) for the month.
For the previous month, the outstanding totals were $55.7
billion and 236.2 billion yuan, respectively.
Institutional investors need to apply for a licence from the
securities regulator to seek investment quotas from the foreign
exchange regulator.
($1 = 6.2062 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
