BEIJING, June 30 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme stood at $56.5 billion at the end of June, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said on Monday.

The outstanding amount under its Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme stood at 250.3 billion yuan ($40.33 billion) for the month.

For the previous month, the outstanding totals were $55.7 billion and 236.2 billion yuan, respectively.

Institutional investors need to apply for a licence from the securities regulator to seek investment quotas from the foreign exchange regulator.

($1 = 6.2062 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)