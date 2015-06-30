BEIJING, June 30 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Insitutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $75.54 billion as of June 29 from $74.47 billion at the end of May, China's foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.

The QFII scheme was created years ago by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Editing By Nicholas Heath)