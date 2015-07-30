BEIJING, July 30 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $76.6 billion by July 29, from $75.54 billion at the end of June, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)