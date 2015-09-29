BEIJING, Sept 29 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $78.77 billion as of Sept. 29, from $76.7 billion at the end of August, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)