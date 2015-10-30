BEIJING Oct 30 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $78.97 billion as of Oct. 29, from $78.77 billion at end-September, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)