BEIJING Dec 28 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $81.07 billion as of Dec. 25, from $79.10 billion at the end of November, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)